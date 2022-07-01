A long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay on February 7, 2021. Photo: AFP
A long-exposure image shows a trail of a group of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites passing over Uruguay on February 7, 2021. Photo: AFP
US approves SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet for use on planes and ships

  • The Federal Communications Commission has authorised Elon Musk’s SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles
  • SpaceX has steadily launched some 2,700 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit since 2019 and has amassed hundreds of thousands of subscribers

Reuters
Updated: 11:00am, 1 Jul, 2022

