US approves SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet for use on planes and ships
- The Federal Communications Commission has authorised Elon Musk’s SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles
- SpaceX has steadily launched some 2,700 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit since 2019 and has amassed hundreds of thousands of subscribers
