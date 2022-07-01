In this file photo taken on October 28, 2021, a man passes a newly unveiled logo for Facebook parent company Meta Platforms. Photo: AFP
Meta slashes hiring plans for new engineers by 30 per cent as it girds for ‘fierce’ headwinds
- Meta has reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000 to 7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said
- The Facebook owner seeks to ‘operate leaner, meaner, better executing teams’, raising expectations to force a ‘self-selection’ process among staff
