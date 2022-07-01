Live streamer Viya Huang Wei hosting a video on Taobao Live on April 16, 2019. Viya was one of the most high-profile live-streamers to be hit with fines over tax avoidance at the end of 2021. Photo: VCG
China fines another live-streaming influencer over tax evasion as Beijing keeps heat on once-booming industry
- Fan Sifeng was ordered to pay nearly US$1 million in back taxes, late fees and fines after failing to report his full income
- Fan follows other high profile streaming hosts including Viya and Zhu Chenhui, who have disappeared online following tax controversies
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Live streamer Viya Huang Wei hosting a video on Taobao Live on April 16, 2019. Viya was one of the most high-profile live-streamers to be hit with fines over tax avoidance at the end of 2021. Photo: VCG