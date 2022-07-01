Live streamer Viya Huang Wei hosting a video on Taobao Live on April 16, 2019. Viya was one of the most high-profile live-streamers to be hit with fines over tax avoidance at the end of 2021. Photo: VCG
Live streamer Viya Huang Wei hosting a video on Taobao Live on April 16, 2019. Viya was one of the most high-profile live-streamers to be hit with fines over tax avoidance at the end of 2021. Photo: VCG
E-commerce
Tech /  Big Tech

China fines another live-streaming influencer over tax evasion as Beijing keeps heat on once-booming industry

  • Fan Sifeng was ordered to pay nearly US$1 million in back taxes, late fees and fines after failing to report his full income
  • Fan follows other high profile streaming hosts including Viya and Zhu Chenhui, who have disappeared online following tax controversies

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 1:25pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Live streamer Viya Huang Wei hosting a video on Taobao Live on April 16, 2019. Viya was one of the most high-profile live-streamers to be hit with fines over tax avoidance at the end of 2021. Photo: VCG
Live streamer Viya Huang Wei hosting a video on Taobao Live on April 16, 2019. Viya was one of the most high-profile live-streamers to be hit with fines over tax avoidance at the end of 2021. Photo: VCG
READ FULL ARTICLE