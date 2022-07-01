The Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Tencent
Two senior Tencent executives step down from vice-president roles to focus on jobs at literature and banking units: report

  • Company’s latest management reshuffle comes amid recent efforts to control costs and improve efficiency amid stagnating growth
  • Tencent has cut jobs across multiple business units, including cloud computing and video content

Iris Deng
Updated: 7:00pm, 1 Jul, 2022

