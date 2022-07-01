The Tencent headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, in Guangdong province. Photo: AFP
Two senior Tencent executives step down from vice-president roles to focus on jobs at literature and banking units: report
- Company’s latest management reshuffle comes amid recent efforts to control costs and improve efficiency amid stagnating growth
- Tencent has cut jobs across multiple business units, including cloud computing and video content
