The pace of newly registered blockchain services in China has accelerated in 2022 as the country looks to boost development of the technology as a way of digitising traditional industries. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain with ‘Chinese characteristics’ quietly takes off with Beijing’s blessing while shunning cryptocurrency
- The number of newly registered blockchain services has sped up in China this year, with the total now surpassing 1,800
- Most services listed over the past three years are related to law, finance and Blockchain-as-a-Service applications
