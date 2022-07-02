The pace of newly registered blockchain services in China has accelerated in 2022 as the country looks to boost development of the technology as a way of digitising traditional industries. Photo: Shutterstock
The pace of newly registered blockchain services in China has accelerated in 2022 as the country looks to boost development of the technology as a way of digitising traditional industries. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain
Tech /  Big Tech

Blockchain with ‘Chinese characteristics’ quietly takes off with Beijing’s blessing while shunning cryptocurrency

  • The number of newly registered blockchain services has sped up in China this year, with the total now surpassing 1,800
  • Most services listed over the past three years are related to law, finance and Blockchain-as-a-Service applications

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:26am, 2 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The pace of newly registered blockchain services in China has accelerated in 2022 as the country looks to boost development of the technology as a way of digitising traditional industries. Photo: Shutterstock
The pace of newly registered blockchain services in China has accelerated in 2022 as the country looks to boost development of the technology as a way of digitising traditional industries. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE