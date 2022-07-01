Genshin Impact creator miHoYo’s lawsuit reflects how even the wealthiest companies in China’s hi-tech sector must exercise prudence in speculative investments. Photo: Shutterstock
Genshin Impact creator miHoYo’s lawsuit reflects how even the wealthiest companies in China’s hi-tech sector must exercise prudence in speculative investments. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese game developer miHoYo, creator of Genshin Impact, sues Minmetals trust firm in a case of speculative investment gone bad

  • Shanghai-based miHoYo has sued Minmetals International Trust, a unit of state-owned China Minmetals Corp, for a ‘business trust dispute’
  • The same Minmetals trust firm has been separately sued by Lilith Games, the Chinese creator of hit mobile game Rise of Kingdoms

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Genshin Impact creator miHoYo’s lawsuit reflects how even the wealthiest companies in China’s hi-tech sector must exercise prudence in speculative investments. Photo: Shutterstock
Genshin Impact creator miHoYo’s lawsuit reflects how even the wealthiest companies in China’s hi-tech sector must exercise prudence in speculative investments. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE