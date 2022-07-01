Tencent is closing Vue Vlog to focus on Channels. Photo: Reuters
Chinese short-video market in brutal shakeout as Tencent, Bilibili close smaller apps amid tougher conditions

  • The decision came just a day after Bilibili, the gaming and video-streaming platform, decided to close its short video app Light Video
  • Vue Vlog, which was fully acquired by Tencent two years ago, said it will cease operations on September 30

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Jul, 2022

