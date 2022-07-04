The Meitu x British Museum limited edition V6 smartphone in capital red
Cryptocurrency: China selfie app owner Meitu warns of heavy losses after a meltdown in bitcoin and ether prices
- Meitu started investing in bitcoin and ether in March 2021, saying they have room to appreciate or surpass gold or precious stones as store of value
- Stock has lost 89 per cent of value in Hong Kong trading over the past 12 months, erasing HK$3.1 billion of capitalisation
