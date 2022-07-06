Tencent’s WeGame portal has announced its impending closure in September. Photo: Reuters
Tencent to close Steam-like mobile game portal as market prospects dim under tight regulation
- The app version of WeGame will no longer be available for download from July 15, and will cease operating in early September
- WeGame, originally designed to rival the world’s largest online game platform Steam, has largely failed to live up to its ambitions
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Tencent’s WeGame portal has announced its impending closure in September. Photo: Reuters