Staff members walk past a logo of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba at its headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: AFP
Alibaba’s home city removes name of Chinese e-commerce giant from future metro map
- The upcoming metro railway station no longer appears as ‘Alibaba Station in the Hangzhou government’s new plan
- The Airport Express line was set to open ahead of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, which have been postponed to next year
