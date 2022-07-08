Bloomberg’s Daybreak account has been shut down on Tencent’s WeChat, accused of violating Chinese regulations. Photo: Shutterstock
Bloomberg’s Daybreak account has been shut down on Tencent’s WeChat, accused of violating Chinese regulations. Photo: Shutterstock
WeChat closes Bloomberg’s financial news account, making it latest victim of China’s online control

  • WeChat says it has received ‘complaints’ about Bloomberg’s ‘Daybreak’ account, which has been posting global market updates for over a year
  • China has tightened censorship over bloggers who raise concerns over the economic impact of Beijing’s ‘dynamic zero’ Covid-19 policy

Iris Deng
Updated: 6:43am, 8 Jul, 2022

