Tencent, Alibaba and Didi, among others, have been fined by antitrust regulators for failing to disclose past mergers and acquisitions. Photo: AFP
Tencent, Alibaba and Didi fined by China antitrust watchdog for unreported merger deals as early as 2011
- China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced 28 cases involving merger deals that were not reported for antitrust reviews
- Offenders, which also include Bilibili and Weibo, have been fined nearly US$75,000 for each case, some dating back as early as a decade ago
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Tencent, Alibaba and Didi, among others, have been fined by antitrust regulators for failing to disclose past mergers and acquisitions. Photo: AFP