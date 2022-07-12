Tencent Holdings, the world’s largest video gaming company by revenue, told China’s young gamers they should expect no reprieve from the country’s stringent limit on online game time during this summer holiday. As in the past, minors aged below 18 can only play from 8pm to 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That gives minors 21 hours of total game time during the rest of July and August, the tech giant said in a notice posted on Monday, dashing hopes that the limit would be temporarily relaxed. The reminder, which followed similar ones issued last winter holiday and during other recent public holidays, shows that authorities continue to keep a close eye on China’s gaming industry, even after regulators resumed licensing of new games in April following an eight-month hiatus. The country’s game time limit for children has been in place since last August, when the National Press and Publication Administration – China’s top watchdog for video games and other online media – released a mandate banning minors from playing online games for more than three hours in most weeks . It marked the country’s most stringent measure yet to tackle video gaming addiction among young people. Before Tencent’s announcement, rumours had been swirling on Chinese social media that young gamers would be allowed to play an hour a day during the summer. Tencent’s clarification, however, left no room for hope. “Did you hear that gamers can play every day during the summer holiday? There might be a bit of a misunderstanding,” Tencent Games said in its post. “It’s better to breathe in some fresh air instead of getting addicted to playing games.” Although Tencent has been careful to toe Beijing’s line and has stressed that young gamers only contribute a small proportion of its revenue, the Shenzhen-based giant’s earnings have suffered amid tightened regulations on the video gaming industry. The company posted its slowest profit growth in a decade last year, and a 51 per cent year-on-year drop in net profits in the first quarter this year. On Monday, Tencent also warned young players against trying to bypass restrictions by renting or buying game accounts from the grey market, adding that the company has launched a new version of its facial recognition system designed specifically to weed out such offences. Middle-aged Honour of Kings player baffles Tencent The company began deploying its facial recognition function last July to prevent young gamers from logging in with their older relatives’ accounts . In the latest update, users who log on through accounts deemed “high risk” of coming from the grey market must go through a facial recognition verification process during the game. Those who fail to pass within a set time period will have their accounts restricted, according to Tencent. Some internet users said the rules were too strict. “The children are quite miserable. They can’t even relax a bit during the holiday,” Weibo user Tubaidao commented under the topic “Tencent’s clarification on whether children can play games every day during the summer holiday”. Another user went further, likening the game time limit to China’s infamous one-child policy . “History will remember everything”, the user wrote.