Delegates listen to speakers at last year’s World Internet Conference in Wuzhen. Photo: Xinhua
China’s World Internet Conference goes ‘international’ as Beijing seeks to promote its own vision of global cyberspace
- Xinhua news agency reported that founding members include ‘institutions, organisations, businesses and individuals’ from nearly 20 countries
- The conference in Wuzhen has been relatively low key in recent years as China’s tech entrepreneurs kept a low profile amid regulatory scrutiny
Delegates listen to speakers at last year’s World Internet Conference in Wuzhen. Photo: Xinhua