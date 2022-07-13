A booth of Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto seen at the Auto Shanghai show in 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s EV makers choose Qualcomm cockpit chip amid nation’s push for tech self-sufficiency
- The Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P is touted by Li Auto and Geely’s Zeekr as a major selling point of their latest EVs
- Despite efforts by Chinese fabless firms to develop competitive products in the car sector, none have managed to rival those from US giants such as Qualcomm
