A booth of Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto seen at the Auto Shanghai show in 2021. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s EV makers choose Qualcomm cockpit chip amid nation’s push for tech self-sufficiency

  • The Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P is touted by Li Auto and Geely’s Zeekr as a major selling point of their latest EVs
  • Despite efforts by Chinese fabless firms to develop competitive products in the car sector, none have managed to rival those from US giants such as Qualcomm

Che Pan
Che Pan

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 Jul, 2022

