The logo of Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo seen next to its mobile phone app in this illustration picture taken July 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China’s Pinduoduo quietly expands e-commerce operations in Hong Kong, wooing consumers with bargains and direct shipping
- Pinduoduo has started accepting Visa and Mastercard directly on its platform and now offers direct shipping to Hong Kong, bypassing freight forwarders
- The social e-commerce platform is still largely unknown in the city, which it hopes to change as competition with Alibaba, JD.com and others ramps up overseas
