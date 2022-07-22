The logo of Chinese online group discounter Pinduoduo seen next to its mobile phone app in this illustration picture taken July 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China’s Pinduoduo quietly expands e-commerce operations in Hong Kong, wooing consumers with bargains and direct shipping

  • Pinduoduo has started accepting Visa and Mastercard directly on its platform and now offers direct shipping to Hong Kong, bypassing freight forwarders
  • The social e-commerce platform is still largely unknown in the city, which it hopes to change as competition with Alibaba, JD.com and others ramps up overseas

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Jul, 2022

