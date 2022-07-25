Job seekers lined up outside Foxconn’s recruitment centre in Longhua, Shenzhen for interviews and medical checkups. Photo: SCMP/Iris Deng
Thousands of jobseekers queue at Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, hoping for fat sign-on bonus as iPhone production season looms
- Foxconn has asked all candidates to take Covid tests everyday for the past three days, and checked their locations
- Recruitment agents report fewer people applying for jobs at Foxconn compared to the same time last year because of the Covid-19 situation
