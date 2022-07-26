The Ant Group logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, Aug. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group executives exit Alibaba partnership as fintech unit seeks regulatory greenlight

  • Seven Ant executives, including chairman and chief executive Eric Jing Xiandong, were no longer Alibaba partners as of May 31 this year
  • Separately, Alibaba said on Tuesday that it is seeking a primary listing on Hong Kong’s stock exchange

Xinmei Shen

Updated: 1:31pm, 26 Jul, 2022

