The TikTok logo is seen on the beach during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, June 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
TikTok’s global expansion under a cloud as it faces renewed scrutiny over data privacy, China links
- Beijing has largely remained muted on the issue, but pushed back when UK prime ministerial candidate Liz Truss said she would crack down on TikTok if elected
- Concerns over TikTok’s data collection policy have been expressed in Italy and Australia, and in June it moved all US data to servers controlled by Oracle
