A Missfresh shop seen in Shanghai on June 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Delivery firm Missfresh collapses as another Nasdaq-listed Chinese firm falls prey to weakening economy

  • The Tencent-backed on-demand delivery firm abruptly announced on Thursday that it had run out of cash, dismissing workers and leaving suppliers unpaid
  • Missfresh blamed a coal miner for failing to come through on a promised investment, but China’s Covid-19 restrictions have hurt delivery operations and consumer spending

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:11pm, 29 Jul, 2022

