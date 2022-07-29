A Missfresh shop seen in Shanghai on June 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Delivery firm Missfresh collapses as another Nasdaq-listed Chinese firm falls prey to weakening economy
- The Tencent-backed on-demand delivery firm abruptly announced on Thursday that it had run out of cash, dismissing workers and leaving suppliers unpaid
- Missfresh blamed a coal miner for failing to come through on a promised investment, but China’s Covid-19 restrictions have hurt delivery operations and consumer spending
