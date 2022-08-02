The logo of Meta Platforms seen in Davos, Switzerland, on May 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Big tech should share Europe network costs, say France, Italy, Spain, but some fear threat to net neutrality
- The three countries are pressuring the European Commission for legislation that would force Big Tech firms to partly finance telecoms infrastructure
- In a joint paper, the governments said the six largest content providers – including Google, Meta and Netflix – account for 55 per cent of internet traffic
