Sina Corp’s traditional Chinese news portal for Taiwan turned dark on August 1, 2022, the same day that access to Weibo’s local service ceased. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese internet firm Sina, social media service Weibo abruptly close Taiwan platforms amid rising geopolitical tensions
- Sina’s Chinese news portal in Taiwan turned dark on Monday, the same day that access to Weibo’s service on the island ceased
- The abrupt shutdown reflects heightened tension in cross-strait relations amid reports that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan
