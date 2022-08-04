Alibaba recorded its first-ever decline in quarterly revenue for the three months ending June. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba net income halves, revenue flat in June quarter as weaker consumption, economic headwinds hit China
- The Chinese e-commerce giant says net income fell 50 per cent to 22.74 billion yuan, better than the expected 17.8 billion yuan
- Revenues came in at 205.56 billion yuan, flat from the same period a year earlier, beating Bloomberg’s consensus estimates
