Alibaba recorded its first-ever decline in quarterly revenue for the three months ending June. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba net income halves, revenue flat in June quarter as weaker consumption, economic headwinds hit China

  • The Chinese e-commerce giant says net income fell 50 per cent to 22.74 billion yuan, better than the expected 17.8 billion yuan
  • Revenues came in at 205.56 billion yuan, flat from the same period a year earlier, beating Bloomberg’s consensus estimates

Tracy QuAnn Cao
Tracy Qu in Shanghai and Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:02pm, 4 Aug, 2022

