Meta and Facebook logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Meta’s AI chatbot says Trump will always be president and repeats anti-Semitic conspiracies
- Facebook parent Meta released BlenderBot 3 in the US on Friday to get feedback, warning users ‘it is likely to make untrue or offensive statements’
- Big Tech companies, including Microsoft, have struggled with training chatbots in the past, as they may pick up incendiary rhetoric from online conversations
