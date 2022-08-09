The mascot for Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao e-commerce platform at the company’s affiliated hotel in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba shopping site Taobao rolls out voice recognition for Chinese dialects for non-Mandarin speakers

  • The new feature allows speakers of some major Chinese dialects to conduct voice search on the shopping platform, Taobao says
  • Alibaba is moving its focus away from acquiring new users to deepening relationships with existing users, CEO Daniel Zhang said last week

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 3:00pm, 9 Aug, 2022

