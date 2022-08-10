At the end of 2020, China’s top 20 video game developers by revenue had adopted Unity Technologies’ game engine and other software tools. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba, China Mobile, Oppo, other tech firms back new US$1 billion joint venture with US video game engine provider Unity

  • Joint venture Unity China will initially build customised local versions of the US software firm’s core products for domestic video game developers
  • Unity’s cross-platform game engine was used to develop top-grossing titles such as miHoYo’s Genshin Impact and Tencent Holdings’ Honour of Kings

Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Aug, 2022

At the end of 2020, China’s top 20 video game developers by revenue had adopted Unity Technologies’ game engine and other software tools. Photo: Shutterstock
