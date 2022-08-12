A joint venture between Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto filed bankruptcy on Thursday, after the carmaker ended operations. Beijing Judian Travel Technology Co filed for bankruptcy on Thursday with Beijing No 1 Intermediate People’s Court, according to the National Enterprise Bankruptcy Information Disclosure Platform under the Supreme People’s Court. Set up in 2018 with registered capital of 400 million yuan (US$59.3 million), the company built EVs for Didi’s ride-hailing service. The venture is 51 per cent owned by Didi and 49 per cent by Li Auto, according to company record platform Qichacha. Didi and Li Auto did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Timeline: how Didi went from poster child to incurring Beijing’s wrath Shares of Nasdaq-listed Li Auto closed up 3.8 per cent to US$32.71 on Thursday. Didi, which delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in June amid a national security probe from Beijing, closed up 0.3 per cent to US$3.01 on the over-the-counter market. The bankruptcy comes just weeks after Didi’s year-long national security review concluded in July with a US$1.2 billion fine for violating data-handling rules. The joint venture previously ran into trouble with two cases in February and March over unpaid contracts worth a combined 16.3 million yuan. The cases resulted in Judian Travel legal representative Ma Liying being added to China’s blacklist of credit defaulters, barring him from taking flights or high-speed trains and preventing his children from attending expensive private schools.