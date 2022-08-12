The US Federal Trade Commission building in Washington seen on January 28, 2015. Photo: AP
US Federal Trade Commission weighs rules on Big Tech data collection amid heightened scrutiny from Congress
- The Federal Trade Commission announced an initiative Thursday examining the potential benefit of new rules to protect consumers’ privacy
- Big Tech firms like Google and Facebook owner Meta are under increasing scrutiny by Congress, bringing data privacy legislation to its closest point to passage
