A woman walks past the offices of Alibaba in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
China’s internet watchdog receives app algorithm information from Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance
- The Cyberspace Administration of China has published a list of 30 apps, whose operators submitted details of recommendation algorithms
- China’s new algorithm regulation came into effect in March, directing app developers to allow consumers to decline personalised recommendations
