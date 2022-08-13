The official magazine of China’s internet watchdog has published articles penned by Ant Group CEO Eric Jing Xiandong and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, advocating the use of technology to improve the world. Musk, whose article was titled “Believe in technology, create a better future”, is the first foreigner to write for China Wangxin , a magazine launched this year by the Cyberspace Administration of China. The publication, which recently released its fourth issue, typically invites government officials, professors and state-owned enterprise executives to contribute articles. Jing, who submitted an essay titled “Bringing small but beautiful changes to the world”, is one of the few people from the private sector who have written for the magazine, including Alibaba Group Holding CEO Daniel Zhang Yong and Tencent Holdings’ CEO Pony Ma Huateng. Ant is an affiliate of Alibaba, which owns the South China Morning Post. China Wangxin , which offers hard copies only to paid subscribers, regularly posts the magazine’s print content online. On Friday, it uploaded Jing’s article, which said Ant has “provided digital tools for small and micro businesses that are useful and inexpensive”. It also said the fintech giant contributed to carbon neutrality by planting more than 326 million trees in ecologically vulnerable areas. Ant will “better serve the overall economic and social development of the nation, and contribute to its inclusive and sustainable digital development”, Jing wrote. The article comes as Beijing dials down its regulatory scrutiny of the Chinese internet industry, which started in late 2020, when regulators abruptly shelved Ant’s US$34.5 billion dual initial public offerings in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Since then, Ant has been undergoing a state-guided restructuring process to correct “improper competitive behaviours” associated with Alipay, the company’s flagship digital payment service. The firm has also been told to end “inappropriate” ties between Alipay and the company’s consumer-lending operations. As China’s economy weakens under repeated Covid-19 lockdowns, however, Beijing has begun to adopt a more positive tone on the tech industry. Officials at a Politburo meeting in April this year voiced support for measures assisting the “healthy development” of the platform economy. In May, top Chinese Communist Party officials, including Vice-premier Liu He and No 4 party ranking member Wang Yang, met Big Tech leaders to encourage them to play a constructive role in the national economy. China Wangxin has yet to publish Musk’s article online. In recent years, the American entrepreneur has on several occasions offered effusive praise of China, which accounts for roughly 25 per cent of Tesla’s global revenues. Last September, in a pre-recorded speech for an electric vehicle industry event that took place on the southern Chinese island of Hainan, the billionaire said he had “a great deal of respect for the many Chinese carmakers”. Two months earlier, in response to a tweet by China’s state news agency Xinhua that featured a snippet of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech celebrating the ruling Communist Party’s centenary, Musk wrote : “The economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly amazing, especially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit and see for themselves.” Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.