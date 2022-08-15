“The Mavic quadcopter drone made by China’s DJI has become a true symbol of modern warfare,” said Russian Army General Yuri Baluyevsky, who was cited in a Weibo post by Russia’s embassy in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese drone maker DJI asserts its products’ civilian use after Russian official calls them ‘symbol of modern warfare’
- Russia’s embassy in China has deleted a post in Weibo that praised DJI’s drones for bringing ‘a real revolution’ to traditional artillery weapons
- That post quoted Russian Army General Yuri Baluyevsky, who described the ‘pinpoint accuracy and efficiency’ of DJI’s Mavic quadcopter drones
