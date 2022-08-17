The logo of Tencent is seen at the tech giant’s office in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Tencent posts first revenue decline since going public, misses profit estimates

  • The Shenzhen-based giant posted a revenue of 134 billion yuan (US$19.8 billion) in the June quarter, down 3 per cent from a year ago
  • Net income reached 18 billion yuan in the period, down 56 per cent from a year ago, missing analysts’ estimates of 25 billion yuan

Iris DengTracy Qu
Iris Deng in Hong Kongand Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 5:23pm, 17 Aug, 2022

