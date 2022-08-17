The article Elon Musk penned for the official journal of China’s powerful internet watchdog was a public relations coup that could help mend the Tesla founder’s battered reputation with Beijing, according to analysts. Musk, 51, wrote in China Wangxin, the monthly magazine of China’s powerful internet watchdog, that he was happy to share his “thoughts on technology and human’s vision” with “Chinese friends”. The three-page article in the official journal of the Cyberspace Administration of China was widely seen as a public relations triumph for Tesla after it was mired in multiple controversies in the country. Musk’s relationship with Beijing peaked in early 2019 when Tesla broke ground on a wholly-owned Gigafactory in Shanghai, and the billionaire businessman was offered the Chinese equivalent of a green card during a meeting with Premier Li Keqiang. Musk sells additional US$6.9 billion in Tesla shares after saying he wouldn’t But Tesla soon became a target for Chinese regulators and received extensive negative press coverage and online criticism over perceived quality and safety issues. Tesla vehicles were banned from some government premises over concerns they could send data to the United States, even though Tesla denied the claim. Public admiration for Musk as a successful entrepreneur has also waned, while Starlink – his satellite internet system under Space Exploration Technologies Corp – is viewed by some Chinese analysts as a potential national security threat. Musk has tried to maintain amicable ties with China. For the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary in July, he tweeted that the country’s economic prosperity was “truly amazing, especially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit and see for themselves”. Musk penned the Wangxin article under the title of Tesla chief executive and member of the National Academy of Engineering. His role as founder and head of SpaceX was not mentioned, even though his article also discussed space exploration. Musk’s essay “shows a unique understanding of how to broach ideas in the Chinese system, especially from a foreigner’s point of view”, said Cameron Johnson, an adjunct faculty instructor at New York University and a partner at Shanghai-based Tidal Wave Solutions. Johnson said the importance of the Chinese market means that US executives like Musk and Apple chief executive Tim Cook avoid discussing “negativity or decoupling”, even though US-China tensions are escalating. China accounts for about one quarter of Tesla’s total revenues, and its giga-factory in Shanghai just rolled out its 1-millionth car out of 3 million produced globally. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment. It is not known whether China Wangxin will invite other foreign executives to contribute their views, but it remains to be seen whether Musk’s public relations effort will help him navigate through the complicated US-China relationship. Writing on microblogging site Weibo, known as China’s Twitter, user Xueshishanren wrote that Musk “has a pro-communist mindset along with professional skills”, and that he “has broadened his paths” in China by writing the article. Another Weibo user named Yueyue said Musk was a “champion of making up stories”. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also tried to please Beijing to gain access to the Chinese market, but his efforts – including jogging through Tiananmen Square on a smoggy day in 2016 – failed to pay off as the company’s services remained banned in China. Under Cook, Apple has maintained a strong market presence in the Greater China market, covering the mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, being its third largest source of net sales. However, the iPhone maker has had to comply with multiple demands from Chinese regulators, leaving the US tech giant open to criticism from human rights activists.