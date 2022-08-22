Ma Baoli, who goes by the pseudonym Geng Le, stands in the hallway at the Blued Headquaters in Beijing on May 29, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Xinyan Yu
Ma Baoli, who goes by the pseudonym Geng Le, stands in the hallway at the Blued Headquaters in Beijing on May 29, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Xinyan Yu
Tech /  Big Tech

Founder of Blued, China’s largest gay dating app, steps down after delisting in New York with no named successor

  • Ma Baoli announced on Monday that he is vacating his roles as CEO and chairman, and hinted at the difficulties of running an LGBTQ platform in China
  • As Beijing has increasingly targeted content depicting same-sex relationships in recent years, it has also tightened regulations on social media

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ma Baoli, who goes by the pseudonym Geng Le, stands in the hallway at the Blued Headquaters in Beijing on May 29, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Xinyan Yu
Ma Baoli, who goes by the pseudonym Geng Le, stands in the hallway at the Blued Headquaters in Beijing on May 29, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Xinyan Yu
READ FULL ARTICLE