A visitor at the World Metaverse Conference in Beijing plays a racing game in a Cooler Master gaming cabin on August 26, 2022. Photo: SCMP/ Coco Feng
China’s World Metaverse Conference kicks off in Beijing in display of national ambition but few foreign presenters
- China executives for tech giants like Nvidia, Epic Games and Unity showed up to promote their vision of the metaverse and standardisation
- Only two international speakers presented at the event, including Matthew Ball, known for his essays on the metaverse
