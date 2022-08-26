A visitor at the World Metaverse Conference in Beijing plays a racing game in a Cooler Master gaming cabin on August 26, 2022. Photo: SCMP/ Coco Feng
China’s World Metaverse Conference kicks off in Beijing in display of national ambition but few foreign presenters

  • China executives for tech giants like Nvidia, Epic Games and Unity showed up to promote their vision of the metaverse and standardisation
  • Only two international speakers presented at the event, including Matthew Ball, known for his essays on the metaverse

Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 26 Aug, 2022

