Production capacity expansion for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has gained urgency amid rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese chip maker SMIC boosts expansion with US$7.5 billion investment in new Tianjin plant amid concerns of US sanctions

  • SMIC’s new fab in Tianjin will have a production capacity of 100,000 12-inch wafers a month, covering 28-nanometre and older chip process nodes
  • Products made by this new manufacturing line will be for telecommunications, cars, consumer electronics and other applications

Iris Deng
Updated: 2:22pm, 27 Aug, 2022

