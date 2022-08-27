Production capacity expansion for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has gained urgency amid rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese chip maker SMIC boosts expansion with US$7.5 billion investment in new Tianjin plant amid concerns of US sanctions
- SMIC’s new fab in Tianjin will have a production capacity of 100,000 12-inch wafers a month, covering 28-nanometre and older chip process nodes
- Products made by this new manufacturing line will be for telecommunications, cars, consumer electronics and other applications
Production capacity expansion for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has gained urgency amid rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Shutterstock