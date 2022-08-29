A Chinese flag near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top chip maker SMIC achieves 7-nm tech breakthrough on par with Intel, TSMC and Samsung, analysts say
- SMIC took two years to achieve the leap from 14-nm to 7-nm, faster than TSMC and Samsung, TechInsights said
- Experts said it is technically possible for SMIC to produce 7-nm chips even without the most advanced production equipment
