A Chinese flag near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top chip maker SMIC achieves 7-nm tech breakthrough on par with Intel, TSMC and Samsung, analysts say

  • SMIC took two years to achieve the leap from 14-nm to 7-nm, faster than TSMC and Samsung, TechInsights said
  • Experts said it is technically possible for SMIC to produce 7-nm chips even without the most advanced production equipment

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Aug, 2022

