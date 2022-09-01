A man walks past Tencent headquarters in China’s southern technology hub of Shenzhen on July 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
Tencent says no ‘external pressure’ to divest as it is dogged by reports on paring back sprawling portfolio

  • Tencent said it does not set divestment targets and previous offloading of JD.com and Sea shares were the result of over-performing stocks
  • The company has faced multiple media reports and speculation that it might reduce holdings in Big Tech firms like Meituan to avoid antitrust scrutiny

Iris Deng
Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Sep, 2022

