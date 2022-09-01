An attendee at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which opened in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: CNS
China’s biggest AI forum kicks off in Shanghai under cloud of latest US export ban
- Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said in opening remarks that AI talent gathered in the city accounted for one third of those in the entire country
- The speaker roster for this year’s AI forum, however, was relatively low key compared to past events
An attendee at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which opened in Shanghai on Thursday. Photo: CNS