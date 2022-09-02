ByteDance’s chief financial officer told employees that the company has no plan to go public. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok owner ByteDance has no plans to go public, company CFO tells employees
- ByteDance, the world’s most valuable unicorn, has no plans to go public, its chief financial officer told employees in an internal meeting
- The Chinese tech firm’s new share option programme sets the grant price at US$155 per share, a 20 per cent discount to last year’s plan
