TikTok’s logo seen on a smartphone in this illustration photo taken on August 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
TikTok data breach claims put ByteDance’s short video app back in spotlight amid controversy over Chinese ownership
- Cybersecurity analysts tweeted about the discovery of an insecure server on Monday, but claims of leaked personal data are inconclusive
- TikTok said claims about the breach were incorrect and that the code was ‘completely unrelated’ to its back-end source code
TikTok’s logo seen on a smartphone in this illustration photo taken on August 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters