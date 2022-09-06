A cleaner walks by the shuttered Huaqiangbei Electronics Market on September 3, 2022, following the latest lockdown imposed in Shenzhen because of a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: how China’s strict Covid-19 control measures have evolved over the past 5 months from Shanghai to Shenzhen

  • China’s dynamic zero-Covid-19 strategy has seen some adjustments in Shenzhen, following its strict enforcement in Shanghai earlier this year
  • At present, dozens of cities across the country have imposed Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions across their communities

Iris DengTracy QuAnn Cao
Iris Deng in Hong Kong, Tracy Qu in Shanghai, and Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:07am, 6 Sep, 2022

