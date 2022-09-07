Meta Platforms, Google, Apple and other Big Tech firms has spent millions of dollars lobbying to defeat a bill that would restrict them from favouring their own products such as Google Maps and Apple Music. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech’s US$95 million lobbying spree could defeat US antitrust bill as Congress deals with other legislation
- Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta and their trade groups have poured almost US$95 million into lobbying since 2021
- The bill would restrict companies from favouring their own products like Google Maps and Apple Music, but it may find enough support before the midterm elections
