Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company would donate to earthquake relief efforts in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan. Photo: AP
Apple CEO Tim Cook pledges donations to China’s earthquake-hit Sichuan province
- Cook said Apple would donate to support relief efforts in the southwestern province, which was hit by an earthquake on Monday
- Domestic tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance, NetEase, Xiaomi and others have donated millions of dollars
