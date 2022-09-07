A view of Alibaba company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba hires two Chinese AI scientists to lead smart city, mixed reality R&D at Damo Academy
- Ye Jieping, who was previously chief scientist at Chinese rental service provider Beike, will head the City Brain Lab at Damo Academy
- Bo Liefeng, formerly a scientist at JD.com, will lead efforts in developing new-generation mobile computing platforms, including XR glasses
