A JD.com advertisement for the “618” shopping festival displayed outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China June 14, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
China’s private Big Tech firms remain the nation’s top innovators despite Beijing’s regulatory crackdown

  • Huawei lost its top spot overall, but remains the country’s largest private sector R&D spender, with a budget of 142.7 billion yuan last year
  • JD.com topped the list for the first time with 951.6 billion yuan in revenue, followed by rival Alibaba Group Holding and textile giant Hengli Group

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 8 Sep, 2022

