A JD.com advertisement for the “618” shopping festival displayed outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China June 14, 2022. Photo: Reuters
China’s private Big Tech firms remain the nation’s top innovators despite Beijing’s regulatory crackdown
- Huawei lost its top spot overall, but remains the country’s largest private sector R&D spender, with a budget of 142.7 billion yuan last year
- JD.com topped the list for the first time with 951.6 billion yuan in revenue, followed by rival Alibaba Group Holding and textile giant Hengli Group
