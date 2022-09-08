New iPhone 14 Pros are displayed during an Apple special event in Cupertino, California. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Apple’s iPhone 14 receives mixed reaction from China’s netizens but analysts tip it to do well in world’s biggest smartphone market
- Dozens of iPhone 14-related topics trended on Twitter-like microblogging site Weibo on Thursday
- Analysts say the iPhone 14 series can help Apple to continue to wean people off Android phones in the high-end segment in China
