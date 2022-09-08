A man walks past a restaurant in Beijing displaying a Douyin logo. Photo: AFP
ByteDance abandons TikTok-like e-commerce app as world’s most valuable unicorn pushes on with cost-cutting
- ByteDance will stop updating Douyin Box and the team’s employees will be given the chance to transfer internally within the company, one source said
- The Chinese giant has been retreating from unprofitable sectors, as tightened regulations and economic headwinds weigh on the country’s internet industry
