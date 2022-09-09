Alibaba Group Holding’s sales from its Singles’ Day promotion last year grew at their slowest rate since the e-commerce giant’s first campaign in 2009. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba to kick off extended Singles’ Day campaign in October, as world’s largest shopping festival faces economic headwinds
- Alibaba will commence its Singles’ Day presales activity from 8pm on October 24, enabling consumers to make deposits on goods for a low price
- Expectations are low for this year’s event because of China’s slowing economy and disruptions from Covid-19 control measures
