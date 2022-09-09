SpaceX CEO Elon Musk introduces the Dragon V2 spaceship at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, on May 29, 2014. Photo: AP
Elon Musk says SpaceX discussed iPhone satellite service with Apple, whose iPhone 14 has satellite emergency messaging
- The two companies had ‘promising conversations’, Musk said, but it was unclear if the talks were ongoing
- The comments come a day after Apple announced its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature for the new iPhone 14
